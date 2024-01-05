Reinhart Partners LLC. Cuts Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Reinhart Partners LLC. decreased its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,746 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,336 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned about 0.07% of Northern Trust worth $9,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 93.4% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 64.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTRS. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.68.

NASDAQ NTRS traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.24. 140,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,261. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $62.44 and a 52 week high of $100.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.94.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 56.93%.

In other news, EVP Susan Cohen Levy bought 5,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.41 per share, with a total value of $322,050.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,184.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Northern Trust news, CEO Michael O’grady acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $1,302,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,307,612.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan Cohen Levy bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.41 per share, for a total transaction of $322,050.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,184.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 26,351 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,316 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

