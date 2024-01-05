Reinhart Partners LLC. Has $10.47 Million Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Reinhart Partners LLC. decreased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $10,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in Progressive by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 17,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 16.3% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,958,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $412,162,000 after purchasing an additional 415,485 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 286,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,920,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 74.7% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Progressive by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,916,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $963,463,000 after purchasing an additional 655,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $2,127,228.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,570,485.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,092 shares of company stock worth $20,942,942. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.63.

Progressive Stock Performance

PGR stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.25. 286,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,572,617. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $111.41 and a 52 week high of $166.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.37.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 8.68%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

