Reinhart Partners LLC. Has $11.06 Million Stock Holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) by 89.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,954,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 923,853 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned about 1.06% of Leslie’s worth $11,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 11.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 28,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 3,071.1% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,173,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073,267 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 29.9% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 27,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 6,429 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LESL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Leslie’s from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Leslie’s from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

NASDAQ LESL traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $6.92. The company had a trading volume of 392,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,825. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average is $6.32. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $17.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 0.86.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Leslie’s had a net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $432.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

