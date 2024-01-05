Reinhart Partners LLC. Lowers Position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Reinhart Partners LLC. trimmed its position in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,196 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned approximately 0.53% of THOR Industries worth $26,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of THOR Industries in the second quarter worth about $626,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in THOR Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in THOR Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of THOR Industries by 343.9% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on THO. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.83.

THOR Industries Price Performance

Shares of THOR Industries stock traded up $2.52 on Friday, hitting $112.23. 59,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,253. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.50 and a 1-year high of $122.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.43.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

THOR Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Stories

