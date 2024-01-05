Reinhart Partners LLC. Lowers Stake in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Reinhart Partners LLC. decreased its position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 771,558 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 123,788 shares during the quarter. PAR Technology accounts for approximately 1.5% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned about 2.81% of PAR Technology worth $29,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in PAR Technology by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 52,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 1.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 82.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 2.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter.

In other PAR Technology news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,200 shares of PAR Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $167,538.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,304.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PAR shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on PAR Technology from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

PAR traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $41.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,951. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.66. PAR Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.16.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.11. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $107.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.45 million. On average, research analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an omnichannel digital ordering solution; Brink POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; Menu, a digital ordering solution; PAR Payment Services, a transaction-based payment processing service; and Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications.

