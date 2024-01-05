Reinhart Partners LLC. Purchases 570,497 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,622,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570,497 shares during the quarter. AdaptHealth accounts for approximately 1.7% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned approximately 2.66% of AdaptHealth worth $32,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 37,271 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 134.3% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 14,335 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 227,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AHCO shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.50 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

AdaptHealth stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.16. 127,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,483. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $22.94.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $804.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.60 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a positive return on equity of 4.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

