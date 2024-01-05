Reinhart Partners LLC. Raises Stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 826,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,670 shares during the period. Assured Guaranty accounts for 2.6% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $50,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AGO. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 28.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Assured Guaranty

In other news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 20,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $1,407,250.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,330,509 shares in the company, valued at $91,405,968.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Stephen Donnarumma sold 15,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,630,389.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 20,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $1,407,250.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,330,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,405,968.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,634,801 over the last three months. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Assured Guaranty Stock Performance

NYSE:AGO traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.09. 45,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,374. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.52. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12 month low of $45.21 and a 12 month high of $76.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.10.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $2.35. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 34.15%. The firm had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Assured Guaranty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Assured Guaranty from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

