Reinhart Partners LLC. Reduces Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Reinhart Partners LLC. decreased its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 299,713 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,965 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $14,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in LKQ by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 188,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 88,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of LKQ by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 933,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,206,000 after purchasing an additional 169,460 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 136,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after buying an additional 8,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in LKQ by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 38,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of LKQ stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.18. 287,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,023. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.49 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.43.

LKQ Increases Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on LKQ shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LKQ

LKQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Stories

