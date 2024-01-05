Reinhart Partners LLC. Sells 15,707 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Reinhart Partners LLC. cut its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 265,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,707 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $19,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in TransUnion by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 974,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,557,000 after purchasing an additional 217,748 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in TransUnion during the second quarter valued at $532,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 1,300.1% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 162,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,709,000 after buying an additional 150,657 shares in the last quarter.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other news, Director Linda Zukauckas bought 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.62 per share, for a total transaction of $102,507.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,407.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TransUnion news, Director Linda Zukauckas bought 2,350 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.62 per share, with a total value of $102,507.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,781 shares in the company, valued at $339,407.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas L. Monahan purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.46 per share, for a total transaction of $103,428.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,819.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransUnion Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE TRU traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.55. 318,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,384,330. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of -49.62, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $42.09 and a 52-week high of $82.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.01.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $968.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRU. Bank of America lowered TransUnion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TransUnion from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.47.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TransUnion

About TransUnion

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.