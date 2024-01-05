Reinhart Partners LLC. Sells 271,485 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Reinhart Partners LLC. decreased its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,485 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned 0.13% of Vistra worth $15,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter worth about $3,718,000. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in Vistra by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Vistra during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,438,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 311.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 39.5% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
VST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.
Vistra Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:VST traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.96. The stock had a trading volume of 526,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,762. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $39.03.
Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 9.19%. Research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Vistra Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.
Vistra Company Profile
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
