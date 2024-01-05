Reinhart Partners LLC. Sells 3,251 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Reinhart Partners LLC. lowered its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,414 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,251 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned about 0.24% of Eagle Materials worth $13,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 137.4% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,036,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $193,109,000 after purchasing an additional 600,207 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,428,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,120,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,926,000 after buying an additional 333,902 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 180.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 470,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,390,000 after buying an additional 302,625 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 3,532.8% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 186,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,423,000 after acquiring an additional 181,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $130,354.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,087.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE EXP traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.09. The stock had a trading volume of 26,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,577. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $183.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.76 and a 1 year high of $206.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.35.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $622.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.00 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $193.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eagle Materials

About Eagle Materials

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.