Reinhart Partners LLC. Sells 6,554 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Reinhart Partners LLC. reduced its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,554 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned about 0.06% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $7,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 11,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 89.3% during the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 15,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 30,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 13.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 9,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.09.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $183,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.31. The company had a trading volume of 258,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,809. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.12 and a fifty-two week high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is -830.75%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

