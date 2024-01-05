Reinhart Partners LLC. Sells 9,227 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Reinhart Partners LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 371,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,227 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $12,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 3.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sealed Air by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,609 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 894,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,377,000 after acquiring an additional 41,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Sealed Air stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $37.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,150. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $56.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.01.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 126.77% and a net margin of 5.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SEE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair cut shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.18.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

