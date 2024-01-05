Reinhart Partners LLC. Trims Stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Reinhart Partners LLC. cut its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned 0.39% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $17,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,791,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $424,037,000 after purchasing an additional 43,391 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 907.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,772,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $439,317,000 after buying an additional 2,497,690 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $190,583,000 after buying an additional 54,161 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 937,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,102,000 after buying an additional 39,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 808,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $121,115,000 after buying an additional 16,118 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock traded up $1.54 on Friday, reaching $149.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,697. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.22 and a 52 week high of $180.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.28.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $525.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.44 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 59.89%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.14%.

AMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $181.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.20.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

