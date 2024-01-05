Reinhart Partners LLC. Trims Stock Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Reinhart Partners LLC. trimmed its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 486,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,572 shares during the quarter. GXO Logistics accounts for 1.5% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $28,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GXO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,746,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,980 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the first quarter valued at $71,087,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $41,706,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 15,931,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,880,000 after buying an additional 882,851 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,796,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,512,000 after acquiring an additional 870,382 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at GXO Logistics

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total transaction of $612,086.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,062 shares in the company, valued at $875,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GXO traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.28. 72,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.72. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $43.57 and a one year high of $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.51.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.09%. GXO Logistics’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GXO shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.44.

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

