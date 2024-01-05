Rovin Capital UT ADV Buys 2,477 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Rovin Capital UT ADV owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 36,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 595,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,999,000 after acquiring an additional 16,726 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 120,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

IMCG stock opened at $62.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.01 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.71.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

