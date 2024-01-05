Rovin Capital UT ADV Cuts Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Rovin Capital UT ADV reduced its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in BlackRock by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its stake in BlackRock by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in BlackRock by 47,042.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 33,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,808,000 after buying an additional 32,930 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5,876.2% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE BLK opened at $786.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $734.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $701.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $819.00. The company has a market capitalization of $116.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.36.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 56.10%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $774.93.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

