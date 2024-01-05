Rovin Capital UT ADV Purchases 797 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,318,000 after buying an additional 114,428,100 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2,907.1% in the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 3,333,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222,827 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 135.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,843,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,810 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 211.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,852,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,796 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,407 shares in the last quarter.

DGRO stock opened at $53.66 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $54.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.65 and its 200-day moving average is $51.31. The firm has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

