Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 29,392 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 66,125 shares.The stock last traded at $67.16 and had previously closed at $69.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sabine Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SBR

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $921.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.70.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.49 million for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.33% and a return on equity of 974.95%.

Sabine Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.143 per share. This represents a $13.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.72. Sabine Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 222.01%.

Institutional Trading of Sabine Royalty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBR. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 9.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,159 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 15.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,410 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 3.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 10.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,831 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 40.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,947 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.