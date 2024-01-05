Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires 38 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $456.01. 94,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,931. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $448.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $444.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $113.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.07.

Get Our Latest Report on LMT

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.