Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,247 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Apexium Financial LP lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 859.7% in the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 529,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,973,000 after buying an additional 474,101 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,107.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 488,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,579,000 after acquiring an additional 447,775 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 746.1% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 481,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,343,000 after acquiring an additional 424,357 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 900.0% during the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 468,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,893,000 after acquiring an additional 421,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 398,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,533,000 after purchasing an additional 365,742 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.24. 233,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,331. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $27.08 and a twelve month high of $37.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.44.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.