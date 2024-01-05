Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Buys New Position in PSQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PSQH)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PSQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PSQH – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 72,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Separately, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PSQ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSQ stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.01. 11,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,937. PSQ Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $35.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.71.

PSQ ( NYSE:PSQH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that PSQ Holdings, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

PSQH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of PSQ in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PSQ in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

PSQ Holdings, Inc operates an app and website that connects Americans to businesses that share values online and in local communities. The platform has over 70,000 businesses from different industries and 1.6 million consumer members. The company leverages data and insights from the platform to assess its members' needs and provide products, such as EveryLife diapers and wipes.

