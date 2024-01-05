Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,668 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $93.41. 1,382,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,977,153. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.88 and a 200-day moving average of $97.81. The firm has a market cap of $106.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 63.69%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.18.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,504 shares of company stock valued at $784,120. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

