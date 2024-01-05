Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $30.31 Million Stock Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,066,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,398 shares during the quarter. Golub Capital BDC accounts for 4.2% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC owned 1.22% of Golub Capital BDC worth $30,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 18.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 10,453 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 0.3% in the third quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 1,510,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 19.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 18.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GBDC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

GBDC stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.26. The stock had a trading volume of 74,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,354. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.59. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $15.38.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 42.88%. The firm had revenue of $164.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.37%.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

