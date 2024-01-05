Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $602,000 Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 28,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth $5,597,000. Peak Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,106,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $654,292,000 after acquiring an additional 92,112 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Blackstone stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.22. 332,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,336,688. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.19 and a 52 week high of $133.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $87.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.68.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

