Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 100.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 399,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 199,996 shares during the quarter. Copart comprises 2.4% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $17,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Copart by 1,212.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart by 14.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Copart by 52.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Copart by 5.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,998,000 after buying an additional 13,666 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,905,000 after buying an additional 270,867 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPRT. HSBC began coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Copart in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

CPRT traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.50. The stock had a trading volume of 374,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,435,731. The company has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.20. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.32 and a 1 year high of $51.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.32 and a 200 day moving average of $47.97.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

