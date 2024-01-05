Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 713,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,077,000 after acquiring an additional 22,890 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 16,151 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $488,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 143,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after buying an additional 66,328 shares in the last quarter.
VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of HYD stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,275,143 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.22.
VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Profile
The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.
