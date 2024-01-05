Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.63. 489,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,782,287. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.77. The firm has a market cap of $135.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.48.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

