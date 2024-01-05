Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 4,447 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,447 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,215,000 after buying an additional 291,588,855 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 530.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,529,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335,053 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,543 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $95,669,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,308.6% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,644,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,597 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.62. 670,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,180,474. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.68. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

