Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 6,785 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQFree Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,785 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF makes up 1.1% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $7,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 771.8% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

SPHQ traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.37. 163,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,033. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.30. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $54.33.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

(Free Report)

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

