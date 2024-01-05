Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 721 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 0.6% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 17,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,222,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $258.89. The company had a trading volume of 122,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,169. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $208.93 and a 12 month high of $263.59. The company has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $250.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.06.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

