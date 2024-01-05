Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Takes $537,000 Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 275.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in ONEOK by 6.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 500.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 139,379 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 27,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OKE traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,359. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.84. The stock has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $72.51.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

