Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,881 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Salesforce by 374.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CRM traded up $1.61 on Friday, reaching $252.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,709,937. The firm has a market cap of $244.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.55 and a 12-month high of $268.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $237.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total value of $2,055,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,001,521.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total transaction of $2,055,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,001,521.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 265,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total transaction of $70,529,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,206,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,971,080.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,103,833 shares of company stock valued at $267,519,171. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Argus boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.14.

View Our Latest Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.