Sawyer & Company Inc Has $4.14 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sawyer & Company Inc reduced its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises about 1.9% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.0% during the third quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the third quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $252.25. 1,000,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,790,053. The firm has a market cap of $244.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $237.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.55 and a fifty-two week high of $268.36.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.24, for a total value of $3,843,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,926,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,440,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.24, for a total value of $3,843,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,926,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,440,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.00, for a total transaction of $701,409.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,921 shares in the company, valued at $10,391,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,103,833 shares of company stock worth $267,519,171 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Argus upped their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Salesforce from $266.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.14.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

