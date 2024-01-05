Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Acquired by Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,970 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 4.3% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $10,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 30,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 33,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 102,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $24.34 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $26.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.