Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stake Decreased by Gill Capital Partners LLC

Gill Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 144,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,921 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 4.6% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $10,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.15. 256,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,985. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.82 and a twelve month high of $83.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.35. The company has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

