Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Bought by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,310 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHM. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,658,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.57. 29,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,919. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.06. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.87 and a 1-year high of $76.07.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.