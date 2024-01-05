Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 55,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 278,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,199,000 after acquiring an additional 36,895 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 89,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 183,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,039,000 after purchasing an additional 17,248 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHA opened at $45.59 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $48.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.15. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

