Scott & Selber Inc. Lowers Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Scott & Selber Inc. lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.9% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% in the second quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 80,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 19,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:MRK opened at $117.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.71 billion, a PE ratio of 65.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.36 and a 52-week high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

