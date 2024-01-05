Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $406,000 Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 27.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 96,588.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,086,641,000 after buying an additional 63,358,143 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,176,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 200.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $164,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,097 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,275,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMB. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Williams Companies Price Performance

NYSE WMB opened at $35.82 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $37.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.27%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

