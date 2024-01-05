Segment Wealth Management LLC Takes $216,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,065 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of Intel by 396.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Mizuho raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.39.

Intel Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ INTC opened at $46.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $197.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.99. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

