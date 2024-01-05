ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Position Lifted by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 39.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in ServiceNow by 96,156.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,189,077,000 after acquiring an additional 23,444,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,630,812,000 after purchasing an additional 158,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,763,000 after purchasing an additional 288,522 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,060,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,281,477,000 after purchasing an additional 126,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,702,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,074,319,000 after buying an additional 112,544 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW traded up $7.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $679.42. The stock had a trading volume of 130,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,373. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $353.62 and a 52 week high of $720.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $666.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $600.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.39.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total value of $214,187.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,608.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total value of $214,187.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,608.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total value of $500,479.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,475.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,383 shares of company stock worth $6,710,862. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

