SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 293.5% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 21,730 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 9.3% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 11,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 28.5% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 44.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 73,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,440,000 after acquiring an additional 22,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $259.38 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.06 and a 52-week high of $265.00. The company has a market cap of $78.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.87.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.32%.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.90.
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
