Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by Pachira Investments Inc.

Pachira Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,938 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. Shopify accounts for about 0.4% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Shopify by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,391,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Shopify by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHOP. Piper Sandler lowered Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Shopify from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Shopify from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.11.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $73.15 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $34.97 and a one year high of $79.99. The company has a market cap of $93.81 billion, a PE ratio of -80.70 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.89.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

