Signet Financial Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Signet Financial Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of American International Group by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of American International Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.31.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $68.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $69.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.55. The stock has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

See Also

