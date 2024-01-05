Signet Financial Management LLC Has $497,000 Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Signet Financial Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,166 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target (down from $276.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $256.00 target price (down from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.71.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of PXD stock opened at $229.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $231.76 and a 200-day moving average of $228.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $3.20 per share. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Articles

