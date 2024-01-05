Signet Financial Management LLC Has $611,000 Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Signet Financial Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,298 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IPG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $32.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.32. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 51.67%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.89.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

