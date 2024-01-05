Signet Financial Management LLC Increases Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,607 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $5,592,000. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $599,000. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 130,043 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $13,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE COP opened at $116.48 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $127.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.36%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Johnson Rice cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.10.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

