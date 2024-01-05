Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Cuts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EWA LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. EWA LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VBK traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $233.32. 58,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,974. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.98. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.63 and a 12-month high of $246.18.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

