Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Grows Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,883 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 127,655.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149,287 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $1,062,316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Medtronic by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816,172 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 9,401.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 29.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,322,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,235,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,262 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.9 %

MDT stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.67. The company had a trading volume of 398,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,365,087. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $92.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.91 and a 200 day moving average of $80.65. The company has a market capitalization of $112.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 89.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Medtronic

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.